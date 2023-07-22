Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $67.88. 2,766,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,310,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.

Specifically, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $743,525.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,083,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,014,218.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,445 shares of company stock valued at $35,086,325 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.