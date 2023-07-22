Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.59. 1,401,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,760,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Specifically, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $130,433.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,176,155.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $130,433.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,155.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $200,152.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,363,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,095,528.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,131 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Fastly Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 2.7% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.