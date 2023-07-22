National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $33.10. 15,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 250,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $134.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.28 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in National Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in National Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.