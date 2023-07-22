Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $46.53 and last traded at $46.85. Approximately 222,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,475,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

Specifically, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $4,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,141,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,552. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

