Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Trading Down 6.8% Following Weak Earnings

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $68.53 and last traded at $68.62. Approximately 7,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 96,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073. 24.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

