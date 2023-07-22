Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. 1,152,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,933,040 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,623.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.