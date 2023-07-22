International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,953,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 4,677,875 shares.The stock last traded at $139.18 and had previously closed at $135.48.
The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
