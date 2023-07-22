Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.78, but opened at $64.25. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 3,932 shares traded.

The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $913.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

