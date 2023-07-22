KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $11.04. KeyCorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 6,639,421 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

