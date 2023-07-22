Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $15.36. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 1,927,818 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,140.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $510,745.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,140.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,627 shares of company stock worth $2,796,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

