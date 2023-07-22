Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.85, but opened at $103.37. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $105.42, with a volume of 1,732,597 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

