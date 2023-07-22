Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.66, but opened at $57.21. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 1,562,606 shares.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.89%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.