Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $150.68, with a volume of 20357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.65.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

