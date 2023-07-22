ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $88.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ESAB traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 29207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.21.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 364,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,119,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,147,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after buying an additional 465,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

