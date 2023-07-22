ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $88.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ESAB traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 29207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.21.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.
In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
