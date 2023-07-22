Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $103.22 and last traded at $104.94, with a volume of 856183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

