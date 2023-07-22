SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $34.60. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 551,028 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

