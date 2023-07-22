Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.42, but opened at $47.86. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 706,463 shares changing hands.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

