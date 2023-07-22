First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.14. First Horizon shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 1,239,788 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,076,000 after buying an additional 548,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after buying an additional 1,179,154 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $209,132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,114,000 after buying an additional 430,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

