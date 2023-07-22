Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.94, but opened at $62.36. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 10,810 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 68.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

