Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.59, but opened at $33.92. Truist Financial shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 2,866,038 shares changing hands.
The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
