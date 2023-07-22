AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,058,000 after buying an additional 287,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $56,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.