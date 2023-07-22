RLI (RLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $138.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. RLI has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

