Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.77 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

