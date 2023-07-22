NorthWestern (NWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NorthWestern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

