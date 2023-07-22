Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,420. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.