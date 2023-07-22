TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.19%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of TBI opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 327.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 181.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $146,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

