RBB Bancorp (RBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RBB Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $23.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
