Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Resources Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 42,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

