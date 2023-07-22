Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

