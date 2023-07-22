Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

ZWS stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

See Also

