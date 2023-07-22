F5 (FFIV) to Release Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect F5 to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFIV opened at $148.82 on Friday. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of F5 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

