Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of ANGPY opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

