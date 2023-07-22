Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 10.0% in June

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,900.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Price Performance

ASBFY opened at $27.43 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.