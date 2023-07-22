CAVA Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAVA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 25th

CAVA Group’s (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 25th. CAVA Group had issued 14,444,444 shares in its IPO on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $317,777,768 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During CAVA Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $48.78 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAVA Group stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.