Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Rises By 10.0%

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWL stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.