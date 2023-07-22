BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $2.23 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
