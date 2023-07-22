Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Grows By 10.2%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCS. BCS decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of BCS opened at $8.44 on Friday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Barclays by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

