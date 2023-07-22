Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Expands By 10.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $61.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a market cap of $481.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
