Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Expands By 10.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $61.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a market cap of $481.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,582,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,115,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

