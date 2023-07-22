Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 119.63%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

