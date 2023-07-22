Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Grows By 10.3%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 159.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

