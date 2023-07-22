Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 239,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 107,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 337,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 49,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

