Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Up 10.4% in June

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lilium by 29.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Lilium by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $18,468,000,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lilium Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.31 on Friday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lilium
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.