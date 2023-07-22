Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Up 10.4% in June

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lilium by 29.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Lilium by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $18,468,000,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.31 on Friday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lilium

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.