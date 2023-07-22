Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Sells 1,560 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Boote sold 1,560 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £109.20 ($142.78).
Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.31), for a total transaction of £74,048 ($96,820.08).
- On Monday, June 19th, Paul Boote purchased 19 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($191.29).
- On Friday, May 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($193.93).
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Shares of PNN opened at GBX 715.50 ($9.36) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 667.50 ($8.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,047 ($13.69). The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 757.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.48.
Pennon Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 780 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($12.29) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,000.83 ($13.09).
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.