Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Sells 1,560 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Boote sold 1,560 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £109.20 ($142.78).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.31), for a total transaction of £74,048 ($96,820.08).

On Monday, June 19th, Paul Boote purchased 19 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($191.29).

On Friday, May 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($193.93).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 715.50 ($9.36) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 667.50 ($8.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,047 ($13.69). The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 757.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.48.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.39) per share. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

PNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 780 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($12.29) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,000.83 ($13.09).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

