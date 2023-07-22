PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Acquires £148.33 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Pollard bought 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £148.33 ($193.95).

PZ Cussons Price Performance

LON PZC opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £707.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,178.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18. PZ Cussons plc has a 1 year low of GBX 152.67 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PZC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PZ Cussons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.25 ($3.31).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

