Simon Litherland Acquires 17 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 873 ($11.41) per share, with a total value of £148.41 ($194.05).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Monday, June 19th, Simon Litherland bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £150.62 ($196.94).

On Thursday, May 18th, Simon Litherland bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.96) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($191.42).

Britvic Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 887 ($11.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 881.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 857.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,556.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 697.50 ($9.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 950 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,087.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BVIC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.03) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.94) to GBX 865 ($11.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.