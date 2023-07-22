Andrew Livingston Buys 22 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £155.10 ($202.80).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($195.03).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 737.80 ($9.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 664.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 679.10. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.20 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 748.80 ($9.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.88, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.20) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.38) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.82).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

