Adam Usdan Sells 414,470 Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) Stock

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Usdan sold 414,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £4,144.70 ($5,419.33).

Griffin Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

GFM opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £146.17 million, a PE ratio of 2,633.33 and a beta of 1.01. Griffin Mining Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

