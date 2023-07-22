Insider Buying: UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Purchases 3,855 Shares of Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) insider Chris Dent acquired 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,011.50 ($6,552.69).

Chris Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Chris Dent acquired 2,500 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,249.48).

UP Global Sourcing Price Performance

Shares of UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Friday. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 174 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.98 million, a P/E ratio of 903.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UP Global Sourcing

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPGS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

