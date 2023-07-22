Jamie Brooke Acquires 500,000 Shares of Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO) Stock

Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,612.97).

Kelso Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KLSO opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday. Kelso Group Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 12 ($0.16).

About Kelso Group

Kelso Group Holdings Plc engages in the investment business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Insight Business Support plc and changed its name to Kelso Group Holdings Plc in November 2022. Kelso Group Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Towcester, the United Kingdom.

