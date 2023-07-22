Dennis Edmonds Acquires 4,996,131 Shares of Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) Stock

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Edmonds purchased 4,996,131 shares of Kazera Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,961.31 ($65,325.98).

Kazera Global Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of Kazera Global stock opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Friday. Kazera Global plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £8.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.93.

Kazera Global Company Profile

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mining investment company in the United Kingdom, Namibia, and South Africa. The company primarily explores for lithium, diamonds, and heavy mineral sands. It also owns 60% interests in the Diamond project, a mining operation located in Alexander Bay, South Africa; and Walviskop Heavy Mineral Sands project located in South Africa.

